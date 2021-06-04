Charges have been filed in 1st District Court against a man accused of stabbing a woman in the eye in the early morning hours of Memorial Day.
Armando Vincent Erives, 29, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree theft, third-degree tampering with a witness and an additional class-A misdemeanor. Erives made his initial appearance for charges on Friday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail after being arrested and booked two days prior.
On May 31, around 1:20 a.m., an affidavit filed with the court states Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in Nibley. It was reported to deputies that Erives had stabbed the woman in the eye “with a small edged object.” Witnesses told deputies Erives also forcefully deprived the alleged victim of her phone.
“This left her unable to summon aid and resulted in her frantically driving to a stranger's house covered in blood,” deputies wrote.
Erives fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to the affidavit, and continued to evade arrest, but was eventually taken into custody later at a property in Hyrum.
Deputies wrote a warrant was obtained for Erives’ phone, and though he declined to provide the passcode, law enforcement “was ultimately able to obtain access to the phone and review its contents.” It’s alleged Erives messaged individuals requesting the alleged victim recant her statements to authorities.
During his appearance in court, defense counsel told the court Erives was currently being held on a parole board warrant.
Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Erives to be held without bail, for the time being, and slated him to appear in court again on June 7.