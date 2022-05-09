...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees expected.
Coldest temperatures are expected across the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Eastern Box Elder County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Cherry Peak Resort announces Daughtry to part of Summer Concert series lineup
Cherry Peak Resort’s Summer Concert Series is returning for a sixth year, this time with Grammy award nominated act Daughtry.
“This will be the biggest show Cache Valley has ever seen,” said Dustin Hansen, marketing and operations director for Cherry Peak, in a news release Monday. “There aren’t many bands with more recognizable hits from the past 15 years.”
Daughtry is slated to play the Richmond resort on Aug. 2 as part of the band’s Dearly Beloved Tour along with special guests Black Stone Cherry. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, though Daughtry’s Patreon supporters can gain access to tickets a few days earlier.
Daughtry was founded by former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist during the popular television show’s fifth season in 2006. In terms of album sales, according to Hansen, Daughtry is among the top grossing artists to emerge from the show — following Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, respectively.
Hansen said the concert series itself as well as the resort’s unique outdoor backdrop has provided a desirable experience for touring artists and concert-goers alike — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He credited these factors as part of the series’ success over the years.
“We’ve built momentum,” Hansen said. “We’re on the map.”
While Cherry Peak’s concerts are typically 65% country artists with the remainder being rock and pop acts, Hansen said he’s hopeful Daughtry will appeal to concert goers seeking a bit more edge in their music experience while still keeping it family friendly.
“We’re honored,” Hansen said. “It’s one step up.”
In addition to the Daughtry announcement, country music artist Josh Turner is set to return to Cache Valley for another showing at Cherry Peak’s festivities on Aug. 11. Hansen said there will be more acts announced in the coming weeks.
“There are big things to come this summer,” Hansen said.