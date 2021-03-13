Ambulance logo

Emergency responders and other searchers pulled a 3-year-old child from a waterway in Lewiston today and administered CPR.

Police scanner traffic indicated the search was centered behind a house near 3300 West and 2000 South.

After a period of time working to revive the child, paramedics reported the patient was in "full arrest" and being transported to Cache Valley Hospital. Later, the 3-year-old was flown to a hospital on the Wasatch Front.

The Herald Journal will provide more information as it becomes available.

