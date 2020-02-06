What began as a “bake sale for reproductive rights” 33 years ago has grown into what is now known as the Chocolate Festival. The ever-growing event raises funds for Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
Saturday evening at the Riverwoods Conference Center, the chocolaty traditions will continue with a silent auction, public tastings and awards. New to this year’s event will be a Premier Showcase for those wanting to show off their more creative chocolate talents.
“It has become a big community event,” said Colleen O’Neill, a member of the Chocolate Festival organizing committee. “People come for many different reasons. For some it is just for the chocolate; others it is the competition or to show support to Planned Parenthood.”
O’Neill said the volunteer-led event has been growing every single year since its inception and continues to raise money to provide thousands of Logan residents and other Utahns with health care such as cancer screenings, birth control, and STI testing and treatment.
She said this year is special because 2020 marks PPAU’s 50th Anniversary of providing health care and education to Utahns.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Awards will be announced at 8:15 and the live auction will begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. The Riverwoods Conference Center is located at 615 Riverwood Pkwy in Logan.
Entry forms and more information can be found at www.thechocolatefest.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/chocfest/.