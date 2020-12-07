They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and despite the pandemic, the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra took that to heart.
Clydesdales, an antique city fire wagon, a chorus and the jolly red elf, himself, visited Center Street in Logan on Saturday, not as part of a parade, but still in an effort to spread a little Christmas cheer.
When, for the first time in 11 years, the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra could not hold its annual Christmas concert due to the pandemic, the chorus and other local groups banded together to film a virtual “Christmas From Home” concert in Logan.
“As singers — as musicians — as artists, we wanted to use the power of music to uplift, heal, and inspire the hearts of our audience,” said director and conductor Craig Jessop in a press release for the upcoming concert. “In a year that has been like no other, we wanted to bring you a concert like no other.”
Different religious edifices in the valley will be featured, like the Logan Tabernacle, First Presbyterian and St. John’s Episcopal churches, along with local landmarks the Center Street arch and the willow sculpture by Patrick Dougherty outside the Merrill-Cazier Library at Utah State University.
“This is to keep the tradition alive, no matter what, COVID or no COVID,” Jessop told The Herald Journal at the event. “What’s really cool about this is it’s all homegrown. It’s us. I’m really proud of that. You don’t have to go Disneyland, you don’t have to go to New York. It’s here. It’s our community.”
Daines hopes the event will help fill the void left when the city had to cancel several holiday events on the street.
“We just didn’t think it was a good idea to gather big crowds for a Christmas parade and the tree lighting ceremony,” she said. “It was a huge success, and we had so many people, and it was so much fun, but even though it’s outdoors, we just thought this is not a good idea.”
To avoid crowds, the filming locations have not been advertised, but that didn’t stop a few passersby from admiring the 150 people lip syncing under their masks, dancing under the arch, ringing bells and glittering trees as giant speakers pumped Christmas songs into the night.
“It’s a little cheer in this really grim year,” Daines said.
The chorus’s managing director, Elaine Olson, said it has already worked for those participating.
“This is medicine for our souls,” she said. “We haven’t seen each other to practice in person on a regular basis for months. … We thought, we can’t bring a live show, but why not bring it where you can see it, safely, and that’s your home. It will be glorious, joyful and it will bring happiness.”
Members of the chorus had to record themselves singing separately and send it in to the filmmakers to edit together since singers “are superspreaders,” Olson said.
But not everything for the concert was pre-recorded.
Lead by choreographer Stephanie White with the USU theater department, 10 local dancers performed in front of the chorus and bell choir to give some movement and drama that would not have been possible in a typical concert setting.
“It’s important for us, as humans, as individuals, to have the beauty of art in our life,” she said. “It’s a tough time. And when things are dark, it’s nice to have a little bit of light.”
Like other forms of entertainment, the art performances have been hit hard by the pandemic, and this event gave the dancers — including four members of the Cache Valley Civic Ballet — a way to perform to a broad audience in a safe setting.
And, according to AFCO publicist Clair Cardon, perhaps an even bigger audience than has been reached in previous years.
“In a typical year, our audience has been somewhat limited to people in northern Utah, especially Cache Valley,” she said. “I feel like actually doing these virtual concerts, we’re reaching out into far distant places in Utah… We’re getting a lot of interest and Facebook likes from Orem and Provo, far out from our typical regions.”
This is the second virtual concert the chorus and orchestra have put on during the pandemic. While Jessop said the typical video put online by the chorus gets viewed about 300-500 times, the Veterans Day Memorial has been viewed more than 7,000 in the last three weeks.
Cardon said she expects the Christmas concert to be even more popular since more people would have gone to the theater for a holiday special.
The concert will be available online from 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17-Jan. 3. More information can be found at www.americanfestivalchorus.org.