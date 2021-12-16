Base Ward understands the quest and unhurried pleasure of picking the perfect Christmas tree — one that’s just right and not too plump or too skinny or too tall or too short.
Every November since childhood, Ward, 60, has trekked into the national forest from his home in Almo near the Idaho/Utah border to cut hundreds of trees of all shapes and sizes to satisfy his loyal customers’ diverse preferences.
“I always cut some as short as 2 feet and up to about 19 feet,” Ward said. “Most are 6 to 8 feet tall. The ones I think will sell quickly sometimes take a while, and others I don’t think are quite as nice sell fast. They’re all unique.”
Cutting and selling Christmas trees triggers happy holiday memories for Ward. His father, Thern, started the family tradition.
“I’ve cut trees ever since I can remember, starting when I was a kid to help Dad,” Ward said.
He buys a permit from the U.S. Forest Service every year and cuts about 250 subalpine fir trees from Almo Park in the scenic mountains above his home. Private landowners also ask him to thin out about 100 pinyons on their land.
Ward, his son Brandon, and his brother Marv, who sells trees in Twin Falls, help each other cut their quotas. In November, they work about three to four hours a day for six to seven days.
“It goes pretty quickly with all of us cutting,” Ward said.
Before hauling away the trees to sell at Valley Wide Country Store in Rupert and the historic Baugh Motel in Logan, he lets his grandchildren and wife, Tammy, have first dibs.
“Last year, it was hard to decide, so we had four in our house,” Tammy said.
The Wards have help from their children and grandchildren to staff the motel lot.
“We have a great time doing this every year, and it puts everyone — our family and our longtime customers — in a holiday mood,” Ward said.
Tammy said they look forward to seeing loyal customers.
“People tell us they’re excited to see us come back every year,” Tammy said. “They say our trees are the freshest cut, last the longest, and make their house smell wonderful.”
To express the holiday spirit of giving, the Wards have a tradition of donating several trees to veterans at a low-income housing complex and some senior citizen centers.
Ward said selling Christmas trees complements his full-time job as a fencing contractor.
“Late fall and December is my off-season with fencing, so it works out well,” he said.
What does he do with leftover trees?
“An elk rancher feeds them to his herd,” Ward said.
He also feeds them to his daughter’s appreciative goats in his backyard.
“Every year is a little bit different with selling trees,” Ward said. “Whatever happens, it’s all good and puts us in the Christmas spirit.”