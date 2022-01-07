Despite intense conflicts with the federal government, early Latter-day Saints in Cache Valley displayed a level of patriotism that modern residents looking back might find surprising.
This will be part of the message in an upcoming talk to the Cache Valley Historical Society by history professor Patrick Mason, who holds the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture at Utah State University.
The talk, titled “Ezra Taft Benson and the Americanization of Cache Valley,” is adapted from a paper Mason presented at last year’s Mormon History Association Conference in Park City, but Mason said he also has some original material to share with local listeners.
Early-day church apostle Ezra Taft Benson lived in Cache Valley from 1860 until his death in 1869, and Mason said he uses the Latter-day Saint leader as “kind of a case study” in examining Cache Valley and Utah settlers’ attitudes toward the federal government, coupled with national pride.
“When Latter-day Saints came and settled the valley in the second half of the 19th century, that was the high point of conflict between Latter-day Saints and the federal government, and there were all kinds of fears and accusations, of course, real concerns that Latter-day Saints weren’t sufficiently American,” Mason said. “I mean that’s what led to the Utah War. That’s what led to the rash of anti-polygamy legislation and all of the conflict between Latter-day Saints and the federal government, so in this talk I’m going to be asking how is it that by the early part of the 20th century … people are kind of red-blooded, flag-flying Americans. What does that process look like?”
He said the general belief is that this cultural change came very rapidly in the 1890s, the decade Utah gained statehood, but his research indicates the shift was more gradual, and he thinks Cache Valley provided a good example of how this happened.
Mason said valley residents held patriotic celebrations on July 4 and July 24 every year even in the midst of intense anti-Mormon persecution from the federal government, which makes him think that early day church members required no “Americanization," as some scholars have suggested.
“I’m going to talk about how this was a longer process, a more organic process, and in fact maybe it was the case that Mormons never needed to be Americanized because they were American all along but with some interesting twists along the way,” he said.
Mason’s talk is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Historic Cache County Courthouse. The public is invited.