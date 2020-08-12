The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday that 10 Utah temples, including the Logan temple, will be reopening next week and allowing for more ordinances to take place.
“I was a regular temple-goer attendee and really excited to go as a temple worker and spend early Saturday mornings there every week, and I have really, really missed it so I’m super excited to see it moving towards more open," Holly Richardson said.
