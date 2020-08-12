Logan temple

The Logan temple is among several Latter-day Saint temples being moved to "phase two" reopening status.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday that 10 Utah temples, including the Logan temple, will be reopening next week and allowing for more ordinances to take place.

“I was a regular temple-goer attendee and really excited to go as a temple worker and spend early Saturday mornings there every week, and I have really, really missed it so I’m super excited to see it moving towards more open," Holly Richardson said.

This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here:https://www.upr.org/post/utah-temple-worker-reflects-select-latter-day-saint-temples-moving-forward-reopening-phases

