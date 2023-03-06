The groundbreaking for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place on June 17, the First Presidency of the church announced on Monday.
The church said it will release further details about the event as the date approaches, but that Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy, will preside.
Attendance will be by invitation only, the church said in a news release, but noted a live broadcast will be available for the more than 15,000 Latter-day Saints in the proposed temple district.
The Montpelier Idaho Temple was announced in April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson and will be built on a 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier. The two-story structure will be about 27,000 square-feet.
According to the church, Idaho is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,200 congregations. Idaho has eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced: Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg (the Rexburg Idaho Temple and Teton River Idaho Temple) and Twin Falls.
Aside from Utah and California, there are more temples in Idaho than any other state.
Latter-day Saints consider temples to be houses of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from the church’s chapels, in that the primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies. These include marriages, which the church teaches unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.
