Map of Montpelier Idaho Temple

Map showing the location of the Montpelier Idaho Temple.

 Image courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The groundbreaking for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place on June 17, the First Presidency of the church announced on Monday.

The church said it will release further details about the event as the date approaches, but that Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy, will preside.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.