Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will share a “special video message with the world” on Friday at 11 a.m. MST.
“This 11-minute video will focus on ways we can find hope and healing through Jesus Christ during this time of significant global fracture and instability,” the church said in a press release. “It will be published on President Nelson’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and on the Church’s main YouTube channel in 31 languages. The video will be available immediately afterward to watch on demand and to download on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Church’s Gospel Media."