Ensign magazine, a long-time fixture in the homes of Latter-day Saints, will cease publication in January.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints signaled the change Friday in announcing a revamping of its magazine lineup.
Ensign, which has been published monthly since its debut edition January of 1971, will be replaced by a new adult version of the magazine Liahona, which up to now has been a magazine for all ages published in several languages.
Going forward, the church’s two other global church magazines will be Friend (for children) and For the Strength of Youth (for youth). Eliminated along with Ensign with be the youth publication New Era.
In a press release Friday, the church said the global magazines will help share “more unified messages across a wider group of readers.” The retooled print and digital magazines will be available each month in more than 20 languages.
Subscribers to Ensign, New Era or Friend will automatically transfer to the new magazine for the same age-group beginning in 2021, the church said.
“It is exciting to think of Church magazines for adults, youth, and children being available all over the world,” church Relief Society President Jean Bingham was quoted as saying in the press release. “More members can now have these blessings at their fingertips — from scripture activity pages for children, to stories from youth around the world, to articles about gospel principles for adults.”