Starting next week, Logan city officials will be seeking public comment on two transportation studies — the Transportation Master Plan and the Main Street Corridor Study.
According to a press release from the city, the Transportation Master Plan serves as a planning guide for all modes of travel. The plan includes a list of future projects for the next 30 years and a prioritized list for the first 10. The Main Street Corridor Study sets out to evaluate needs along Main Street while building on prior studies.
“Transportation infrastructure is vital to our community and these studies are integral in supporting our tremendous growth,” said Mayor Holly Daines in the press release. “We are committed to engaging our citizens throughout the process, since their input is critical in ensuring that these efforts best represent our shared vision for mobility and access in our city.”
An official public comment period begins on Monday and will remain open until Sept. 28. A virtual public meeting with study teams will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. to field questions from the public and provide additional details. The meet will be hosted by the city via Facebook Live.
The studies will continue through the spring of 2021. To find more information and to submit comments on the study, visit logantrp.org. Interested parties can also submit comments by calling 888-248-9877 or emailing transportationplan@loganutah.org.