Construction on the new Downtown Center Block Plaza began Thursday morning after a sunny and warm groundbreaking ceremony held by the City of Logan.
At the ceremony for the new outdoor gathering spot, nearly 100 donors, City Council members and residents joined to watch shovels dig into the gravel of the lot next to the Plaza 45 building.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the project was part of her campaign promise to invest in Logan and revitalize downtown.
“We had some great pieces, but it needed some work,” she said during the ceremony. “… This project will take the former Emporium site from vacant to vibrant by creating a beautiful public plaza with delightful amenities in the heart of historic downtown.”
She said the site will promote gathering and walkability while remaining a fiscally responsible use of funds. The $4.3 million project uses money from the city’s redevelopment funds and $2.2 million from private donors. Cache County invested $150,000 in November.
The plaza is set to have many features for year-round public use, including fire pits, outdoor seating, a stage, an ice-skating rink, and a splash pad.
Cache County Executive David Zook said he is most looking forward to the ice rink since the rink at Merlin Olsen Park doesn’t always freeze completely to offer ice skating. The permanency of the structure will offer more opportunity for the valley community, Zook said.
“This will be a gathering place where our community can come together and celebrate together,” he said. “That’s what makes a community, its togetherness.”
Logan City Councilmember Jeannie Simmonds, who spoke at the ceremony, said two major groundbreakings in six months showed the investment the city is making for Logan and Cache Valley residents.
“A community grows based on its infrastructure and based on its ability to provide citizens with opportunities to gather, to enjoy the outdoors, to enjoy the views,” she said. “And I believe this project behind me will be one of those projects for years to come.”
She said the view of the new library and the Logan Tabernacle will be “to die for.”
Jim Laub, one of the biggest private donors for the plaza, said the “historic project” is a dual investment to the citizens who pioneered Logan’s growth in the past century and to those who will come in the next.
“Logan and the Cache Valley is a great community, a great place to raise your family and a great place to do business,” he said. “…We’re proud to be a part of this.”
The project’s anticipated finish date is late 2022 or early 2023 after years of planning for the attraction. In an interview with The Herald Journal, Daines said the city is fighting supply chain issues to complete the project in the next six months.
“The demolition took a little bit longer than expected because they were waiting for rebar,” she said. “Now we’re waiting on cement. There’s a cement shortage in the state of Utah, so our library project needs a pour, and we need it for the plaza.”
Daines said residents can expect parking to be impacted by the project, but otherwise the construction will not affect the daily lives of those in Logan.
Some residents took to the city’s Facebook page after the groundbreaking’s announcement to share their concerns about use of splash pads during a drought and point out that other valley towns have turned theirs off. Daines said the planned pad has an efficient design that will allow for the least wasteful water use possible.
“Logan city is in good shape with our water, and while that can change, the splash pad is designed with new, water efficient nozzles,” she said. “… If it gets bad, we can shut it down, but the water the splash pad will use will also be not consumptive, so we won’t be treating it and recirculating it which can be difficult.”
The project has experienced some delays as the ice-skating rink was reimagined to a permanent structure instead of a portable rink. Other aspects of the plaza were also redesigned, and the bidding process took a little longer than expected, Daines said.
Spindler Construction, the company with the winning bid to demolish the Emporium building that previously stood at 55 North Main and to build the plaza, began work on Thursday.
Realistically, the project will be up and running by the spring Daines said, and it will be an asset to Logan.
“We’re investing like out pioneer ancestors investing in our downtown a hundred years ago,” she said. “We’re now reinvesting for the future, we believe in our city, and we want everyone to enjoy it.”