The "long-awaited" Center Block Plaza in Downtown Logan will officially be opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 11-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Mayor Holly Daines said the city is still adding final touches to the plaza, which will be named the “Carol and Jim Laub Plaza” in honor of the pairs “generous lead gift” for the project.
“Along with Center Street and the new Logan Library, the plaza is a key part of our revitalization efforts for Downtown,” Daines said.
The ribbon cutting will be followed by downtown activities all afternoon, including live music performed on the new plaza stage. The plaza’s splash pad will also be open.
Center Street will be hosting Anderson’s Seed and Garden’s Giant Pumpkin Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the same day. The festival will feature food trucks, activities for kids, a beer garden for adults and “lots of fun,” Daines said.
The Gardener’s Market held by the Cache County Historic Courthouse will also take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“You are invited to walk between all the fun activities and enjoy our beautiful, historic downtown,” Daines said in the Mayor's Newsletter for September.
Construction for the new Downtown Center Block Plaza began in June 2022. At the groundbreaking, Daines said the site will promote gathering and walkability while remaining a fiscally responsible use of funds; $2,360,000 of the funds that went toward the project came from private donors.
The plaza will have year-round features for public use, including fire pits, outdoor seating, a stage, an ice-skating rink and a splash pad.
