The Witches Dance is a Logan tradition, and for the first time it will be held on Center Street in conjunction with the city’s Halloween Festival this Saturday at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kat Webb has been dancing with Logan’s Hocus Pocus since it was formed roughly five years ago and loves the camaraderie it brings to the community.
“It’s a way to get together, form a group and have friendships that are outside of the home, but also bring magic back to Halloween,” she said.
The Hocus Pocus group, named after the Disney film of the same name, has grown from 20 ladies to 80 in 2019. It began as a flash mob at the intersection of 300 West and Center Street, but due to the volume of residents in attendance began to be a safety hazard. The group reached out to Mayor Holly Daines and made a plan to host it on Center Street, right under the arch.
“I think there’s gonna be at least 40 to 50 witches, but you never know how many are going to show up the day of because they heard about it from friends," Webb said. "It’s kind of addictive because it’s so much fun to feed off the energy of the crowd and a way to get out into the community.”
Daines said she was happy to work with the group and incorporate them into a Halloween Festival put on by the city. She recalled how excited she was when she first saw the dance.
“It was a really fun Halloween event," she said. "They have great costumes, they rehearse this dance, and I just thought, when they contacted me and said what if we came to Center Street, I thought it was a delightful idea.”
The dance would have been hosted on Center Street for the first time in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The street will be closed and we appreciate the merchants cooperating with us," Daines said. "It’s a safe, fun place for the witches to do their dance and for people to mingle and enjoy Halloween festivities.”
The Witches Dance was inspired by a German group called Wolfshäger Hexenbrut dancing for Walpurgis Night, which is believed to be the night witches meet in German folklore. The video posted went viral in 2016.
Webb stated that a few people have expressed concerns about the possibility of witchcraft being promoted by the dance, but she promised that wasn’t the case.
“At the end of the day, we’re not a practicing coven — just a bunch of ladies who want to let loose and enjoy our favorite holiday," she said. "The vast majority have loved watching us, or wanted to join in the festivities next year.”
The dance will be at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. In addition there will be a costume contest, a pumpkin decorating contest and the Utah Theatre will be playing horror movies until midnight. One will be a showing of the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu," which be accompanied live by the theater's Mighty Wurlitzer organ.
The Downtown Logan Alliance, in conjunction with the City of Logan, will also be hosting its annual Halloween Treat Walk. Participating businesses will be open for trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The walk includes:
—Along Main Street from 200 North to 100 South,
—Along Center Street from 100 West to 100 East, and
—Along 100 North from 100 West to 100 East.