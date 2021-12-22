Calling all gamers: the Logan Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Super Smash Bros tournament on Dec. 28 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., held at the Logan Community Recreation Center located at 195 S 100 W.
“It’s going to be a friendly tournament,” said Devin Rencher, Logan’s gaming coordinator. “Any skill level is welcome. We encourage the more competitive side to come and join it as well, but we are opening this tournament to all skill levels, so anyone is welcome to join.”
Rencher and Nathan Swartz, the Recreation Program Coordinator, have been working together to form different ideas to attract older teenagers who have fallen away from team sports.
“The gaming world is getting very big and it’s the right age group that we’re trying to target," Swartz said. "So we’re trying to create something for these kids to get out of the house and have something to do."
The department is partnering with Fun Unlimited, a gaming store in the Cache Valley Mall, and Game Grid, a trading card store that specializes in tabletop games. Both sponsors will be providing prizes for the winners of the tournament.
The tournament is open to all age levels as well. Those interested can sign up in advance online at loganutah.activityreg.com under the "Esports" section, or in person at the start of the event. It costs $10 to participate.
It will be set up as a single elimination round, meaning players will compete in the best of three rounds. Once the finalists are decided, a regular tournament style will take place continuing through the ranks until the champions are crowned.
Rencher and Swartz hope this is something that can become a norm for the recreation center.
“We have a game room in the (recreation) center with a couple of TVs and we have a ping pong table in there,” Swartz added. “We're working on getting a few other things to get a place where those middle-aged teenage kids can come get out of the house and do something.”