Clarkston received a new fire engine from Cache County Tuesday evening.
Community leaders, firefighters and Clarkston residents stood next to the fire station, examining the new engine branded to serve their town.
Clarkston received a new fire engine from Cache County Tuesday evening.
Community leaders, firefighters and Clarkston residents stood next to the fire station, examining the new engine branded to serve their town.
After a small ceremony in which firefighters informed the community that the small station can use all the help they can get, a short prayer was offered asking for proper functionality of the vehicle and the safety of those who will use it.
Cache County Fire Chief Rod Hammer then explained a longstanding tradition to the surrounding crowd.
He said fire apparatus were once pulled by horses, which firefighters would unhook outside of the firehouse.
“They would have to push the equipment back into the fire station,” he said. “Now, we’ve learned over the years that it’s easier to push it when the motor’s running and the transmission’s in R, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Specifying that volunteers were to avoid “getting under any of the wheels,” he invited anyone who wanted to help push the truck into the station to do so. Several awestruck children came forward to help assist with the task, as did several firefighters and other members of the community.
According to Hammer, the new vehicle replaces one that was 22 years old. He said firetrucks typically don’t reach high mileages.
“They start to wear out on the pumps and the seals and other things,” he said. “The newer one, it’s got newer technology, it’s more computer controlled, it’ll operate with fewer people, but it’s got a lot more safety features in it than the old ones.
“This one’s got a bigger pump and a bigger tank and it’s going to be really good for the community.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.