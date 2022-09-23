A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season.
Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.
Godfrey, who has spent the last nine holiday seasons as the Santa at the Cache Valley Mall, has grown to love making children smile.
“I love kids,” Godfrey said. “I wanted to create a place for them to have fun while waiting for the bus.”
The play area has a tether-ball pole, a four-square court, balls, frisbees, hula-hoops and a homemade backpack stand for the kids to use.
Along with things to play with, last school year, Godfrey had the kids who wait at the stop help him plant Indian corn, or what the kids call “rainbow corn.” This year, the corn grew to be almost 14 feet tall.
“It’ll be fun for them to help me harvest it and bring it home to their families,” Godfrey said.
Every other morning, Jane Young, a neighbor to Godfrey, goes walking with her friends past Godfrey’s home. According to her, the kids who play while waiting for the bus get the “best possible start to their day.”
“It’s really adorable,” Young said. “Every time we walk by, we are just so encouraged.”
Each morning, she is pleased to see the kids' backpacks nicely set away on the homemade backpack rack while they play. Young also mentioned how the street the bus stop on is pretty busy, and cars always come “barreling down it.”
“The Godfrey’s house is just such a fun, safe refuge for them,” she said.
Godfrey's Santa charm works on the kids, as he said they always clean up after themselves and play nicely.