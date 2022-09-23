clarkston bus stop

Curtis Godfrey has created activities for children to participate in as they wait for the bus in Clarkston.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season.

Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you