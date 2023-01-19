During their regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Logan Municipal Council passed an ordinance that allows members to cancel their regularly scheduled meetings with unspecified stipulations.
The ordinance amends Logan Municipal Code 2.02.390 to say “in the absence of a quorum or for other good cause, the municipal council may cancel or reschedule any regular meeting. Notice of the cancelled or rescheduled meeting shall be made in a timely, reasonable and practical manor.”
“Good cause,” is not specified in the code’s text, nor are the parameters of “timely, reasonable and practical.”
Craig Carlston, the city attorney, said the language came from looking at other codes in Utah’s cities.
“I think that was from Layton,” he said, explaining the reasoning behind the indefinite wording. “Perhaps three members of the council get sick on the same day, and the best notice that can be given is the day of or 24 hours before.”
When council members have cancelled meetings in the past, he said, they notified the public one or two months in advance.
He explained updating the city code rather than just scheduling one meeting in July and December allows the council to hold the scheduled meetings if they wish while giving them the option to cancel them in observance of holidays.
“This is just clean-up work,” he said during the meeting.
