cemetery cleanup
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Cole Wright cleans a grave marker in the Wellsville Cemetery on Tuesday evening in preparation for Memorial Day. For more than 40 years residents of Wellsville, mostly youth, come to the cemetery the week before Memorial Day to clean the gravesites.


Tags

Eli Lucero is the photo editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at elucero@hjnews.com or 435-792-7242.

