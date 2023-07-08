Every day on the job is different for Hailey Barrett. She never knows what carcass she’ll be called to pick up on any given day — though most times it is deer.
Barrett, who lives in Cache Valley, is a wildlife technician with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Her job: pick up dead wildlife that have been reported on or near the valley’s roads and highways. Sometimes she is called to a private residence to remove an aggressive or injured animal.
“It just depends on what comes up,” she said. “Lately, it hasn’t been as busy as it was in wintertime.”
During fall and winter, as the cold months deepen, more big-game animals such as deer and elk come down from higher elevations to forage for food closer to the valley floor. They often find their way near highways and fatal collisions happen with vehicles.
“During fall there is an increase of animals near roadways, primarily an increase of big-game animals because of migration,” Barrett said.
Spring also is a time when more animals might be seen near roadways. Typically, she said, the months of April, May, October and November “are busier than other times of the year.”
When on site of a roadkill, such as a recent retrieval of a doe carcass on US Highway 91 near Richmond, she uses a winch to help pull the dead animal into the back of her pickup. Depending on the size of the animal, such as an elk or moose, a colleague from DWR might come to help. Mostly, she does the work herself with help from the pulley.
While deer and elk are the animals she most frequently responds to, she also removes dead birds, cougars and moose — and not only in Cache Valley.
“We cover a lot of different counties — Cache, Box Elder, Morgan, Summit, Davis and Weber,” she said. “It’s just myself and a coworker in charge of nuisance animals.”
Nuisance animals are dead or injured animals that need to be removed.
Barrett also travels to sites where an aggressive deer or other animal has been reported on private property — yes, she said, deer can be aggressive especially when protecting their babies from perceived threats. She responds to reports of animals caught in a fence or otherwise injured.
Barrett assesses the situation before making a decision on what to do with the injured animal. The goal is to release it, but if it is injured badly, she opts for the alternative.
“Euthanizing is hard,” she said, but said if the injury is too severe “it is the best thing for them. It’s better to put them out of their misery.”
Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy Katie Packer, who works in animal control, said the county sheriff’s office typically will handle euthanizing injured animals, but said sometimes DWR does as well.
“We’ll then remove the remains to the side of the road and call the DWR to come pick up the animal,” Packer said.
Once Barrett is done collecting dead animals, the carcasses are taken to the local landfill.
Law enforcement usually responds to reports of poached animals because they will investigate the crime. The DWR, she said, does not respond to reports of smaller animals, including domestic animals such as cats and dogs, sometimes seen dead on roads. Those calls are left up to the local animal control, though not all animals are removed.
“Sometimes we will go and remove cats or raccoons out of the road, especially if people call about it,” Packer said.
For dead dogs and cats, animal control will try to find the owner by scanning for microchips or looking for tags before discarding the carcass.
Most of the cats and dogs Packer has noticed on the roads are usually on or near busy highways, though sometimes there is the occasional dead animal in town.
She advises if someone notices a dog wandering alone near a road to either try to secure the dog and call animal control or, if they’re unable to secure the animal, to report the location. Packer said animal control will try to locate the animal, but sometimes that is not possible.
She also said while it is not illegal for people to travel with their dogs untied in the back of a pickup truck, she wouldn’t be surprised if some of the dead or injured dogs she’s come across on the highway are from the pets jumping or falling out of the vehicles.
“It’s not common,” she said. “But it has happened.”
Roadkill reporting
Barrett said people who have encounters with roadkill can easily report the scene to the DWR by using an app on their cellphones.
Called the Utah Roadkill Reporter app, the tool allows submissions to be live-fed into a database that notifies the DWR and Utah Department of Transportation contractors of animal reports “by using GIS to collect additional information on highway and management regions,” reads a description about the app. “The data collected through the app allows the agencies ‘to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and make highways safer for drivers and wildlife.’”
“People can download it for free,” Barrett said, explaining when using the app individuals can name the species of animal, offer GPS points of where the animal was hit and even send pictures.
Taking precautions when driving
Barrett said she has responded to calls of nuisance animals in many parts of the valley, but one location she has returned to time and again is on Highway 89-91 between Smithfield and Richmond.
“That’s a big hotspot,” she said. “There is quite a bit (of roadkill) that happen out that way.”
Barrett, who has been in her position for not quite a year, said her job is not an easy one, especially covering such a broad territory and seeing so many dead animals regularly. Something she enjoys about her position, however, is being outside.
She offers advice to others when they’re out and about, too.
“Just in general be especially alert at dawn and dusk,” Barrett said. “Yield to animal crossing signs,” which are placed along roads that are “known to have a high volume of animals near the roadways. Scan both sides of the road as you drive and advise passengers to watch for animals.”
“Don’t drive distracted. At night, use high beam headlights whenever you can and look for animals’ eyeshine, which can be seen from a distance. Slow down when you see an animal near a roadside and be sure to watch out for additional animals.”
Barret also said to avoid throwing trash or food outside the vehicle. Not only is it littering to let trash fly, but the act might draw animals closer to the roadway, making it unsafe for both animals and drivers.
“If you see an animal, do not swerve, stay in your own lane and slow down,” she continued. “If an animal is hit, pull off the road, use the hazard lights, and do not approach the animal if it is injured because it can still be aggressive. Call 911 or local law enforcement.”
