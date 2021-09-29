Reminiscent of a 2016 “March Against Hate” in Logan, USU students and other local residents concerned about climate change will gather on University Hill next Monday and walk to the Historic Cache County Courthouse to rally for their cause.
The event, billed as the Climate Emergency Rally, is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the southeast corner of the Quad, where materials will be available for participants to make posters. The march — which organizers stress will be conducted in a peaceful manner — begins at 4:30, following a route down 400 North and Main Street to the courthouse. Then at 5 o’clock the rally begins.
Music, speakers and tabling are on the agenda along with “making lots of good noise,” according to a poster for the event.
Longtime local environmentalist Jack Greene helped organize the march and rally in coordination with USU students Cristina Chirvasa and Gina McCrackin. Green is an adjunct professor at USU and has worked closely with several student groups on campus. He also knows Chirvasa through the Bridgerland Audubon Society, where as an intern she developed a conservation education program for third graders.
“These are two remarkable young ladies,” Green said, touting the students’ commitment to the cause. He hopes the pair’s enthusiasm and efforts to publicize the event on social media and elsewhere will ensure a fairly large turnout — “possibly several hundred.”
Climate change has made many headlines in the past year due to record heat, rampant wildfires, drought and other weather phenomena scientists attribute to global warming, and Greene said this could serve to bring a lot of people out on Monday.
“I think there is far more awareness this year than there was last year, and last year from the year before, and so on. It’s really kind of an exponential curve as far as the awareness and feeling the emergency,” Green said. “As the window closes ever faster in regards to taking very serious, aggressive action on reducing our carbon emissions, we just get deeper and deeper into the problem of how to find our way out of this financially, politically and with a real sense of social justice, or climate justice as some call it.”
Speakers lined up for the rally include Logan political candidates Dee Jones, Amy Anderson and Keegan Garrity, in addition to several students and professors. An open-mic period will also be offered for people in the crowd to speak.