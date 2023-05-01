WMA - Swan Creek
Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is extending the closure of four wildlife management areas in northern Utah in order to protect deer and pronghorn that are still wintering in deep snow in the areas.

The DWR made the announcement in a news release on Monday.


