...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- The Little Bear River at Paradise has crested for the night
and is decreasing in stage. Another increase in stage is
expected this afternoon.
- Forecast...The Little Bear River at Paradise will continue to
see increases in stage each evening to above flood stage
through at least Thursday night. The current peak stage is
expected to reach 9.94 feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is extending the closure of four wildlife management areas in northern Utah in order to protect deer and pronghorn that are still wintering in deep snow in the areas.
The DWR made the announcement in a news release on Monday.
“We were hoping enough snow would have melted by now that the animals would have left the WMAs and headed to higher elevations, but that hasn’t happened yet,” DWR Northern Region Wildlife Manager Jim Christensen said in the statement.
Instead of opening to the public on May 1, the DWR says the following WMAs will remain closed through May 14: Swan Creek and Woodruff Coop, both in Rich County; Middle Fork, Weber County; and Kamas, Summit County.
Many wildlife management areas in northern Utah have a seasonal closure to public access from Jan. 1 to the second weekend of April, according to the DWR. On April 3, that closure was extended to May 1 to protect wintering wildlife, but because these four WMAs still have several feet of snow on them, the closure has again been extended to May 15.
Utah's wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter, and some animals — like deer and elk — rely heavily on the body fat reserves they built up during the previous summer. Mid-winter and early spring are especially vulnerable times for these animals.
“The animals are still at lower elevations and are still struggling. Deer herds in the northern areas of the state were hit pretty hard this winter, and we are seeing high mortality rates in some areas,” Christensen said.
“In these types of conditions, big game animals are weakened and highly vulnerable to repeated, ongoing human-caused disturbances, so we'd like to prevent any unnecessary disturbances to the deer during this sensitive time of year. Not having people force the deer and pronghorn to move will help them save what little energy they have left.”
For more information about the extended closure on these WMAs, call the DWR’s Northern Region office at 801-476-2740.
