Although a cold front moving into the region this week promises some relief from the Western wildfire smoke choking Cache Valley, it might not put an end to valley’s scrape with some of the dirtiest air on the planet.
“While we should see some improvement starting Wednesday, the shifting wind direction is likely to just tap into a new source of smoke,” said Jon Meyer, a forecaster for the Utah Climate Center at Utah State University. “As the cold front comes through, we’re going to switch to a more westerly and northwesterly wind, and that will bring more of the Oregon smoke plume instead of smoke from areas south and west of us.”
On several days this summer global air-ranking systems have identified Salt Lake City air as the worst among large metropolitan areas for particulate pollution.
“The numbers that we’re getting here in Cache Valley are the same or sometimes slightly worse, so you can lump Cache Valley into that same statement that we have the worst air quality in the world,” Meyer said, adding the local air readings have “bounced” into that range on several recent days.
Meyer said as he interprets the current weather patterns, it looks like the cold front will be more effective in clearing away smoke in southern and southeastern Utah than the northern part of the state, though he didn’t rule out a breakthrough here as a result of “old-fashioned good luck.”
On the downside, he said, the arrival of smoke-clearing storm fronts this week and through August will raise the threat of lightning-caused fires and thus more smoke, “so it’s a double-edged sword.”
Cache Valley skies had an orange tinge through much of last week. Asked if this was a pollutant of some sort beyond what is typically carried in wildfire smoke, Meyer said the coloration was most likely due to the depth of the smoke into the upper atmosphere, causing sunlight to refract and appear orange the same way it does at sunrise and sunset.
The bad-air readings of this summer are comparable to a typical bad wintertime inversion occurring a few times each year in Utah. Meyer explained it this way:
“For context, what we have experienced this week is many times less than what the major Asian cities will see during their bad wintertime inversion events. While the hazy skies are obviously front and center of our daily experience, it's the stuff we can't see that is dangerous. The smaller particulate matter that we monitor during bad wintertime inversions — the stuff that can absorb into our bloodstream — has been very concentrated recently, so that is a concern.”
Exacerbating summertime air pollution is the fact that many residents keep their windows open to avoid the cost of cooling, which brings the dirty air indoors. Having the cooler weather inbound should help make it easier to keep windows closed and to keep the air conditioner off, Meyer said.