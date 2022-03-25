A new option for drivers trying to avoid Main Street in Logan should be functional by the end of 2022.
Construction began this month on the long-discussed plan to “punch through” 100 West across the Logan River at 600 South, creating a thoroughfare all the way to U.S. Highway 89-91.
The extended street will curve around the Latter-day Saint church building at 600 South before crossing the river over a new bridge and connecting with its southern segment. Traffic flow on the street will then be enhanced by elimination of north-south stop signs at Golf Course Road and the addition of a right-turn ramp, or “free turn,” onto U.S. 89-91.
The project has been compared to the extension of 100 East to Gateway Drive in Providence in the early 2000s, a much-used travel option for local motorists that helped alleviate traffic on Main Street.
Jeff Gilbert of the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is providing $3.6 million in funding for the $9 million total project, said the new road’s impact on Main Street congestion might not be too noticeable, but the change will certainly provide drivers with a welcome new route into and out of Logan’s west side, south of the “Y intersection.”
“I think it will help in terms of adding options for travel,” Gilbert said. “I certainly don’t think there’s anything we could do that’s going to dramatically reduce traffic on Main Street. There’s just that much travel demand. But anything you do adds some robustness to the system and mobility and it certainly helps.”
Gilbert said the $9 million project, which is being jointly funded by the CMPO, the Cache County Council of Governments and the city of Logan, is not connected to a comprehensive Main Street traffic-alleviation effort that gained a $52 million commitment from the Utah Department of Transportation late last year. Specifics for use of that funding have yet to be worked out, but it’s likely UDOT will draw heavily on public input and research from a recent Main Street Corridor Study.
“The First West project is kind of independent of that. Certainly it will have an impact, but it’s not a project that emerged out of that effort,” Gilbert said.
One of the many options brought up during the corridor study was a one-way street “couplet” that would route traffic in one direction on Main Street and the opposite direction on First West.
Gilbert said the new First West configuration was designed to accommodate a couplet should that emerge as a concrete plan, but the idea “has somewhat fallen out of favor.”
Crews have already put down a roadbed for much of the extension, which will cut across the lot of a demolished home on the northeast corner of 100 West and 600 South, but paving will wait until after the new bridge is in place. A large crane has been working on the site this week installing the first bridge abutment wall.
Logan city project engineer Sadie Boyer said the bridge will feature concrete parapets similar to the nearby Main Street and First East bridges over the Logan River.
“It’s meant to be functional as well as aesthetically pleasing, so it shouldn’t stick out like a sore thumb,” she said.
The estimated completion date for the entire street-extension project, including asphalt and landscaping, is Nov. 15.
A separate street change in the immediate area will be the blocking off of 600 South at Main Street, a highway entry point long considered hazardous. Designs for this project are still under review.