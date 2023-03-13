Moving through the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous on Friday night, my six-year-old beelines for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) table at the Kid’s Corral where a dozen cream-colored skulls sit beside corresponding hides from various local animals, including coyote, jackrabbit, raccoon and badger.
Recently, my youngest son has been obsessed with weasels since one crossed our path wearing a white winter coat when we were skiing in the Wasatch Mountains three weeks ago. We had been near enough to see its little back eyes, a few toepads and the black tip of its tail.
My son, Spencer, jumps toward the white flattened hide on the DNR table that he recognizes from our encounter in the woods, but he picks out the bobcat skull when DNR employee, Max Wolfenbarger, asks him which skull matches the weasel hide.
After a little persuasion, Spencer concedes that the bobcat’s skull might be a little big to fit inside the weasel’s hide. Then he closely examines the delicate jaw that is left behind when he moves the weasel’s skull, which is about the size of a 50-cent piece. He questions the lacy structure near the nasal cavity on another skull. Wolfenbarger says, “Those holes would help the animal smell really well,” indicating the jackrabbit.
While my husband, RP, and I flip through the laminated photographs of each animal, trying to match photo, hide and skull, Spencer moves toward the lassos.
A volunteer helps him pick out a green lasso, shows him how to hold it, tells him when to throw it, and then sets a large horse stuffy on a folding chair to await capture. We all cheer when he nabs the horse on the fifth throw, but we duck on a wild sixth throw that whips over our heads. The next throw encircles a cow stuffy, and having obtained a lifelong desire, Spencer abandons the lassos without looking back.
RP pulls him over to the hitching post to teach him how to tie a very important half-hitch knot, while I saunter back toward the DNR table to share another wildlife encounter. After high school, while working for the US Forest Service near Heber City, I was driving our crew to a project when a wildcat taller than my German shepherds crossed 12 feet in front of our truck. Wolfenbarger raises his eyebrows, suitably impressed.
“Lynx are super-rare and very wide ranging,” he says. For a moment I remember the awe I originally felt at my brief glimpse of a special animal, which I couldn’t even share at the time, since my fellow crewmembers were all asleep.
While RP goes off in search of hotdogs and grape soda for our little one, I talk to Dawna Major, who, along with her husband Dale, founded the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous back in 2011.
For years the Majors had been attending cowboy poetry gatherings in Heber City, Utah, and in Elko, Nevada, to take advantage of open-mic stages for their family group The Ranch Hands Band.
In 2010, after attending and performing at a now-defunct event in Moab with his daughter, who played violin, Dale called Dawna and asked, “Why doesn’t Cache Valley have something like this?”
“We started it the next year,” Dawna says.
Within a year the Majors had applied for and received a grant from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, which continues to help pay for the musical performers to attend local schools during the week to educate and perform for students.
“All the musicians then hang around and perform at the Rendezvous. Last year we taught over 9,000 kids,” Dawna says, “though I haven’t tallied up the numbers for this year.”
“Our mission is to keep the Western genre alive — the poetry, and music and the culture. That’s Western, not country,” Dawna says, which engenders “good-old Western values, like hard-work and perseverance, the same things that brought the pioneers West and helped them settle. We want to preserve that.”
Following Dawna around the Cache County Event Center on Friday, I see other Western values at play, such as independence and community. Although she is soft-spoken and unassuming, everywhere she goes, people move toward her and greet her with a touch to the arm or shoulder. “Thanks for coming out,” she murmurs and “Nice to see you.”
“This is Dale’s mother, Marian Brinton. She’s 89,” Dawna tells me. The elderly woman nods and smiles before announcing she is heading out. Since it has been raining and snowing all day, Dawna is concerned. “Let’s just get someone to walk you out,” she quietly insists.
Brinton demurs amiably, and grips her cane with intent, insisting she’s leaving. But Dawna also insists and quickly enlists one of her sons to walk his grandmother out.
A moment later, a young mother with two children greets Dawna by a baked goods booth. She’s afraid her husband clipped their garage with his tractor that morning, but Dawna says it wasn’t a problem at all.
“That’s our neighbor,” she tells me. “Her husband came out to dig our cows out of the barn this morning.”
When asked if the cows were mired down in the mud from all the recent rain, Dawna answers casually and off-handedly, “No, our barn collapsed this morning from all the snow.” She later assures me that both cows are recovering.
I’m surprised she’s here at all, but I quickly identify more Western traits at work: calm and perseverance in the face of trials.
Featured performer Jon Chandler says that being a Westerner is “both a geographical designation and a state of mind.” He later tells me, “I’m a Westerner by birth and by choice. I come from Colorado, and I descend from pioneers from both sides of my family.”
While we eat smoked pulled-pork sandwiches with home-made potato salad from a food truck, Chandler croons melodies accompanied by his acoustic guitar on the Chuckwagon stage, located in the south-eastern corner of the Event Center. The Sagwitch Basin stage on the west side of the venue also features professional musicians, while the Old Ephraim stage is reserved for open mic performers.
Spencer bops to the music and begs for us to stay for the Cowboy Family Dance. However, moments before it begins, he breaks down, insisting he is “Soooo TIRED!”
Though our evening is cut short, I’m moved by the music, rhythm and people I have met at the Cowboy Rendezvous. Though I’ve never thought about it before, now I recognize myself as a westerner, and I know I’ll be back again in the years to come.
