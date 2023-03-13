Cowboy Rendezvous

Jim Curry sings John Denver songs during the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Moving through the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous on Friday night, my six-year-old beelines for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) table at the Kid’s Corral where a dozen cream-colored skulls sit beside corresponding hides from various local animals, including coyote, jackrabbit, raccoon and badger.

Recently, my youngest son has been obsessed with weasels since one crossed our path wearing a white winter coat when we were skiing in the Wasatch Mountains three weeks ago. We had been near enough to see its little back eyes, a few toepads and the black tip of its tail.


