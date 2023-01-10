To some, it’s a job. For others, it’s being a part of a community. To many, it’s a surprise it is even here. And for one person, it was the whole reason they stayed in Logan.
The Ellen Eccles Theatre has been in Logan since 1923 and is coming up on its 100-year anniversary in March.
Wendi Hassan, executive director for the Cache Valley Center for the Arts, said the theatre is supported by a community dedicated as much to the arts as they are to their jobs.
Hassan said Mayor Holly Daines filled the seat of executive director for three months. The chamber of commerce director used to teach tap dance. Former Mayor Russell Fjeldsted had an art studio above his store.
“We are a community of Renaissance people who are well-rounded and do all kinds of things,” Hassan said. “We value [art]. We prioritize it. We make it happen. And this theater is the manifestation of that commitment.”
The Ellen Eccles Theatre was built by George Thatcher Jr. and Brigham Thatcher and started as a small opera house above a bank called the Thatcher Opera House. In 1912, a few days after the Titanic sank, it burned down and pushed news of the sunken ship aside as everyone mourned the loss of the opera house.
After the blaze, Eunice “Luna” Thatcher financed the building of another Thatcher brother theatre — then known as the Capitol Theatre — that took 11 years and $250,000 to build. Today it would have cost more than $7 million.
Luna Thatcher died in November 1922 — two months before the opening of the theatre.
Today, the theatre hosts acts from all over the world alongside local performers, providing a variety of shows that bring all sorts of audiences together.
Hassan feels the theatre represents a space for unlikely strangers to meet.
“I’m looking up on the stage and what I see are really diverse humans who are having the time of their lives,” Hassan said. “My favorite thing is maybe not necessarily what happens on stage, but what happens in the community when you get together.”
Throughout the 1930s, the theatre brought thousands of people to its doors until the 1950s, when television came on. So, to adapt, the theatre stopped performing live and remodeled itself into a movie house.
The theatre started to deteriorate, though, and some thought it best to tear it down and replace it with a parking lot. But the community rallied together and began to restore the theatre to its former glory.
It took four years and $4.3 million to renovate the theatre, which reopened with its first production on Jan. 8, 1993, according to Cache Valley Center for the Arts brochure. The theatre reopened as the Ellen Eccles Theatre with approximately 1,100 seats and a 36-foot-wide stage.
Brian Jurena, technical director for the Cache County Center for the Arts, sees a lot of the action happen from backstage.
“I like it every time the curtain goes up and the audience claps, or at the end of the show and the audience is going wild,” Jurena said, recalling his favorite moments at the theatre.
During COVID-19 pandemic the theatre struggled like many other outfits. But the small, non-profit organization was able to stay open as it felt the love from community members who still attended shows with restrictions in place and budgets drawn tighter.
The theatre is planning a three-day extravaganza for its anniversary starting March 29 featuring local community acts, a movie and singer-songwriters Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin.
“If I could have one wish, it would be to find everybody who's lived here for a few years who hasn't been in the theatre and get their butts in the theatre,” Hassan said. “Just to see the magic.”
