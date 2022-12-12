...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Kellie Foreman poses for a portrait with her dog Georgia.
When Kellie Foreman saw a young man unable to afford medications at Lee’s Pharmacy just a few days before Thanksgiving, she became worried about what could happen if he didn’t have access to his medication over the long weekend.
“I knew that if we were going to have a five, six-day weekend and he didn’t have his meds and didn’t have any family to go home to,” Foreman explained, “it could be a problem.”
Foreman, a retired vocational rehab counselor, didn’t want the young man to suffer because he didn’t have the funds. So, she decided to pay for the medicine herself — a total of around $16.
“I’ve been in the field long enough to know that I didn’t want to see him go without his meds,” she said.
Then, she took things a step further.
Realizing the young man wasn’t likely to be the only individual struggling to pay for medication this holiday season, Foreman turned to her social media following for help in the form of donations. Her request garnered about $800 to pay for psychiatric medicine for people who can’t afford it.
“It’s not a lot, but if I need more, I can ask them for more,” she said. “I bought a series of gift cards.”
Foreman said she checked on the gift cards a few days later to find they still had a decent balance.
The gift cards are still at Lee’s Pharmacy in Logan for anyone who may need help paying for their psychiatric medications, and Pharmacy Technician Stacey Hartley told The Herald Journal on Monday there are remaining funds available.
Foreman recognized that though some in the valley have resources they can go to for help, many do not. And she said it’s not always easy for someone to ask for help when they need it.
“Not everybody wants to ask for help buying psychiatric meds because they don’t want people to know that they’re taking them,” she said. “It’s a very private issue.”
She hopes sharing her story can inspire others to help their community members in similar ways.
“Maybe more people will go donate,” she said, “and give money to help people pay for some meds during the holidays.”
