The Cache Valley Civic Ballet, currently in its 39th performing season, will share one of the most beloved fairy tales of all time at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on March 18 and 19, and thanks to a generous donor, children can experience the production for free.
Against the backdrop of Sergei Prokofiev’s lush score, Artistic Director Sandra Emile and her company tell the rags-to-riches love story full of beautiful dancing and plenty of comedy.
Cinderella (performed by senior company member Anne Summers) suffers cruelty at the hands of her stepmother and stepsisters but is still kind enough to share bread with a poor beggar. To her surprise, the beggar is really her Fairy Godmother (performed by senior company member Laura Geertsen), prepared to grant the young girl’s most earnest wish: to attend the prince’s (performed by Logan High School senior Darius Kirschman) ball. Cinderella’s magical night unfolds against a midnight deadline.
“The Cache Valley Civic Ballet is delighted to announce it has received a generous sponsorship which will allow the nallet to offer elementary school students the opportunity to attend our full-length Cinderella ballet in our lovely Ellen Eccles Theatre,” Emile said. “Our appreciation for the generosity of our local community members and businesses cannot be expressed enough.”
One highlight of the production is a return performance by Stephanie R. White as the wicked stepmother. White has performed with the Cache Valley Civic Ballet for the past 30 years, as she says, in mostly “bad guy” character roles. She is currently a professor in the Theatre Arts Department for Arts Access in the Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University. She will be joined on stage by two Utah State University acting students, Timo Rasmussen and Ryan Adams, playing the comedic roles of the wicked stepsisters.
Fairy tale ballets combine the use of dancing, music, and pantomime, a sort of ballet sign language, to help audiences understand the story, adding depth and clarity to the plot. It has been part of the artform since the 18thcentury.
“This ballet, a tale of courage, hope, wishes, and magic, is for the young and old alike,” Emile said. “Come prepared to laugh at the stepsisters and smile at the always-favorite happily-ever-after ending.”
Tickets are available now. Reserve yours before the clock strikes midnight by visiting cachearts.org or calling the Ellen Eccles Theatre Box Office at (435) 752-0026.