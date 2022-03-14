Every member of the Utah State University handball team was stellar in their collective performances at the National Collegiate Handball Tournament held in Springfield, Missouri, this past week. The effort culminated with Logan Jenson/Zander Andreasen winning the A level Doubles National Championship. But that’s only part of the story.
Turns out that in the Women’s A Division, the Aggie ladies beat out Texas A&M to win the National Team Championship and was awarded the trophy at the Awards Banquet Saturday night on the Missouri State campus. That’s not all.
The men's combined point totals by Utah State edged Pacific University and also won the Men’s Team Championship.
Therefore, for the first time in Utah State history, Utah State University was awarded the 2nd place trophy in the combined totals against every other team competing in the A Division at the Tournament.
But there was one other award of note: Every year, individuals are selected by coaches, players and staff for the coveted Sportmanship Award. Each nomination is carefully reviewed and forwarded to a committee consisting of players only — five men and five women who then review the nominations, court history, and general demeanor of the nominee. They evaluate competitive spirit, decency and fairplay on and off the court. The committee of student athletes analyzes the general attitudes of the nominees to select the one player in the entire tournament who exemplifies the true spirit of handball, and the core integrity of the player. The competitor that demonstrates that spirit of honor, courtesy, kindness and fairplay is then given the highest award of the tournament.
Again for the first time in Utah State history, that honor was awarded to Logan Jenson, a true Aggie and a true gentleman! Congratulation to the women and men who represented Utah State in 2022! And a special congratulation to Logan Jenson!”