Cache Valley natives and Paradise residents Kate and Sophie Baldwin (daughters of Shanda and Trevor Baldwin) recently traveled to Seattle to compete in the Youth American Grand Prix competition, a global ballet and contemporary competition held annually.
Kate was awarded first place for her contemporary piece and Sophie won second for hers in their respective age divisions, both with over 100 dancers competing.
This is not the Baldwin’s first go-round in this competition. In 2021, they were invited to compete in the final round of this competition, held in Florida, where their duet placed in the top 12 against all the other invited national and international competitors.
Of her travels, older sister Sophie said, “Traveling out of state for ballet has helped me see the experience and expertise of so many different dancers from all over. It motivates me to come home and work even harder.”
As accomplished as these dancers are, they are not the only dancers from Cache Valley going places in dance. And competitions play only a small role in the progress of accomplished ballet dancers.
At the opening of the 2021-22 school year, Chloe McAllister (17, daughter of Craig and Sandra McAllister) was gearing up to serve in the student council at Logan High when she was accepted into Ballet West’s Professional Training Division. At the age of 16, she moved to Salt Lake and has been training alongside a few dozen students from around the country ever since.
McAllister said, “Training with Ballet West...has helped to shape me into a person and dancer that I want to become. (It) has given me more confidence within myself, and working in a professional and highly positive environment has been very rewarding.”
Millville resident Kai Casperson (son of Steffanie and Quent Casperson) was dancing as a trainee with Boston Ballet before the pandemic hit. He’s happy to be training again (since age 13) with Ballet West, but of his time in Boston, Casperson said, “Living (there) gave me a better understanding of what it means to have a career as a dancer. I had to become more responsible, both in class and out.”
He had been invited to join their program during their 2018 Summer Intensive and accepted the invite for the 2019-20 school year on full scholarship and stipend.
Summer Intensives are multiple-week training programs hosted by ballet schools and companies that also serve a recruitment purpose to find dancers ready for long-term training and/or employment. Steffanie Casperson, director of Ballet Aligned, who has worked with these and other local dancers, said, “There is a small handful of top companies whose summer programs are an essential component of aspiring professional ballet dancers’ training. Dancers vying for space in one of these programs audition from all over the country and all over the world. Being accepted into these programs can be compared to being recruited into Major League Baseball’s farm team system — you are in the system that leads to the big league! It’s quite an accomplishment!”
This summer, Hannah Anderson (14, daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Anderson) is planning on training with San Francisco Ballet. Laura Geertson (15, daughter of Rich and Emily Geertson) is planning on training with Houston Ballet. And Anne Summers (16, daughter of Brad and Mary Ann Summers) is planning on training with Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle. Other local dancers will train with Ballet West this summer, as these dancers have in summers past. Ballet West’s program has the convenience of being relatively local while being among the top ten schools in the country for training aspiring dancers.
Casperson said, “As a young dancer, I spent summers in Seattle (Pacific Northwest Ballet) and New York City (School of American Ballet). Not only were these grand adventures, but they opened doors in the dance world and improved my dancing. As a mother, I can see my kid come home from these programs with added maturity, skill, and confidence. And I love, as a teacher now, helping my dancers successfully audition for and prepare to attend some of the same programs that made all the difference to me.”
Of course, not all dancers are leaving Cache Valley this summer. Brianne Corbridge, Cache Valley native who is completing her education in the University of Utah’s prestigious ballet program, will be returning to Cache Valley and plans to teach for Ballet Aligned’s Summer Semester.
About the opportunity to come home and share what she’s learned with Cache Valley’s new crop of dancers, Corbridge said, “There is a wealth of talent and I just have so much love for the people in my hometown. People in Cache Valley really seem to love to be involved in dance and I appreciate their eagerness to learn and do well.”