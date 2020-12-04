A new winter snow shovel service will be available in Cache Valley this year, thanks to Utah State Universities’ Val R. Christiansen Service Center and Cache Community Connections.
“Someone mentioned, 'Oh, did you know that there's a real need in the community with people with disabilities and, and people who are senior citizens that need help shoveling, their snow from their sidewalks?'” said Nelda Ault-Dyslin.
Ault-Dyslin is the community service coordinator at USU’s service center. She said the idea really connected with her because when the center began 50 years ago, raking leaves was their first project. From this the Community Rakes & Shovels service was born.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here: