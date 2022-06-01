Dawson Pugmire, a 10-year-old who couldn’t go to bed without telling his parents he loved them or let his dad go to work without giving him a hug, died unexpectedly on May 15 from an arteriovenous malformation, leaving his community behind to mourn him and support his family.
It was May 13 when Dawson’s family realized he was suffering severe medical issues. After they took him to the hospital, doctors found a major brain bleed and he was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where things continually got worse.
“Just disheartening news all along the way,” said Nate Pugmire, Dawson’s father. “We just could never turn a corner while we were down there.”
Doctors eventually informed Nate and his wife Jamie there wasn’t anything more they could do for Dawson.
“That Saturday night, the 14th, we kind of knew that we were going to have to say goodbye to him,” Nate said. “I obviously wanted my other boys to come down and spend some time Sunday morning the 15th.”
After the Pugmires spent one more morning together as a family, Dawson died May 15 at 12:21 p.m.
“They said when you feel it’s the right time, just let us know,” Nate said. “It was to take him off of life support, which was a super, super difficult thing for us to do.”
The Pugmires returned to Cache Valley to be greeted by a community who wanted to help them in their time of need.
When they first came home from the hospital, the family found the trees and powerlines of Wellsville decorated with Dawson’s favorite colors — Seattle Seahawk Green, and purple.
Jamie’s friend Kiesha Baldwin set up a GoFundMe page for the family that now raised over $24,000. People gave the family food and other gifts to express their condolences. On Friday, community members came together and helped to install a sprinkler system in the Pugmire’s lawn.
“My door that first week never stopped opening because of people just showing up,” Nate said. “It helped make a horrible situation manageable.”
Several schools in the valley had days where students wore Dawson’s favorite colors to remember him.
Being very athletic, Dawson was excited about participating in the Wellsville Mile, an annual multi-elementary school race that began roughly 40 years ago. He was training during lunch breaks at school and, according to Nate, had gotten his mile time down to around six minutes and 40 seconds.
Though Dawson never got to run in the race, his three older brothers Hunter, Haden, and Easton ran the mile before any of the heats began, carrying the torch for him.
Because Dawson loved basketball, community members are also organizing a basketball tournament in Mountain Crest’s gym the Saturday after his August 11 birthday in his honor.
“He would have turned 11 on the 11th,” Baldwin said. “His golden birthday.”
Those who would like to support the Pugmire family can access Dawson’s GoFundMe page.
“He just was a kid that exuded love,” Baldwin said. “Everyone was important to him.”
Firehouse Pizzeria in Logan is also donating 30% of the sales they make on June 8 from those who patronize the restaurant and mention Dawson to their waiter.
“He always made sure that he told us he loved us,” Nate said.
Nate also expressed his feelings towards the community’s reaction.
“It’s just certainly something that’s definitely lifted us through this time,” he said. “It’s been kind of amazing to see that.”