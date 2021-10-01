Kind strangers across the valley have united to raise money for the Mandi and Cache Christensen family and their daughters, two of whom have been diagnosed with a rare nerve disorder called Metachromatic leukodystrophy and the third who is a carrier.
Metachromatic leukodystrophy, or MLD, is when the body cannot produce an enzyme that protects the brain and nervous system. If left untreated, symptoms limit function and will eventually be fatal.
Their oldest, Lia, age 9, fell off a trampoline and sustained a concussion. When the CT scan came back, doctors noticed something unrelated and sent her to Primary Children’s for more testing. This is when the family discovered the disease.
Cache Christensen, Lia's father, said the journey so far has been “pretty overwhelming.”
“The day we got the diagnosis for our oldest, we were looking on the internet and read she could be dead in 10 years and lose the ability to function before that," he said. "When we started talking to the doctors, it seemed more positive. It was definitely to our advantage that she fell off that trampoline before she started showing symptoms.”
An online fundraiser was created by Kylee Maughan, a good friend of the Christensen family, to raise $200,000 for the costs of treatment. The GoFundMe campaign's total was nearly $8,800 by Friday afternoon.
“I knew I couldn’t sit back and see Mandi watch her daughter die, especially when Lia was given this amazing chance to have an opportunity most don’t get,” Maughan said. “It’s a miracle that the Christensens get a fighting chance. A lot of people with MLD find out when the symptoms start and by then it’s completely fatal.”
In addition to the GoFundMe, others in the community have looked for ways to raise money for the family. Christensen said a local sprinkler repair business, Waterwise Sprinklers, offered to donate 25% of winterization of sprinkler blowouts toward treatment costs, despite the fact that he had only met the owner once.
“It’s really neat to see how kind people have been,” Christensen said.
Unfortunately Lia was denied Libmeldy gene therapy treatment, which Christensen described as an “emotional blow” because it would have allowed the family to stay close together. Now Lia will be receiving a bone marrow transplant in Salt Lake City in two weeks while the family doctor will speak with Orchard Therapeutics to see if Hazel can get into the Libmedy gene therapy trial.
“Gene therapy completely stops MLD from progressing, where a bone marrow transplant best case is only slowing the progression," Christensen stated. "Gene therapy has a lower chance of death during treatment and is more effective at crossing the blood-brain barrier, allowing the existing sulfatides to be eliminated significantly faster.”
Last week, 4-year-old Celia Grace Hamlett became the first patient in the United States to receive the gene therapy treatment. They were able to get FDA approval. Christensen noted that Lia’s treatment will most likely be covered by insurance. There are two locations for gene therapy currently: Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Milan, Italy. If Hazel goes to Minnesota, it is uncertain if insurance will pay the $300,000 needed. If she goes to Milan, most costs are expected to be covered by the trial.
Christensen encouraged other families to get genetic testing for their children as soon as possible to catch anomalies like this.
“Genetic testing helps a lot,” he said. “Don’t wait until they start showing symptoms.”
The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/lets-save-lia-and-hazels-lives.