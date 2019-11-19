After announcing this would likely be the last year of the Cache County Sub for Santa Program, members of the nonprofit said they received enough community response to continue the program into future years.
“We’ve had a great reply so we should actually be OK with board membership. If at least half of them sign up that have responded to the call for help, we should actually be good,” said Shanae Ames, current director of Cache County Sub for Santa.
The program began over 30 years ago as a way to support local families in need during the holiday season. One of the organization’s board members, Alice Hooper, wrote a letter to the editor that was published in The Herald Journal earlier this month and stated this might be the last year of the nonprofit if new board members were not found.
Although Hooper and Ames are no longer concerned about having enough board members, the women said they still need other community support to successfully continue the Sub for Santa program.
“Our biggest challenge after (needing more board members) is we are not getting the financial donations that we used to receive,” Ames said.
These financial donations pay for things like office supplies, the phone bill and postage. While shopping for a child may be more fun than donating money to Cache County Sub for Santa, Ames and Hooper said being able to cover operating expenses is important to the organization’s success.
“I am very excited,” Ames said. “All of us were so sad at the thought of potentially having to close the program. When we interact with our clients, it is just heartbreaking to think that they might not have the help they need.”
Hooper agreed.
“I see these families and they try so hard and they are good people and they work so hard, but their money goes toward bills and food, and Christmas is an extra thing,” she said.
Families can pick up applications for the program throughout the county, including at local libraries, the Bear River Association of Governments, Somebody’s Attic, Head Start, Workforce Services, and the WIC office. Applications need to be postmarked by Nov. 29.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, email cachecountysubforsanta@gmail.com.