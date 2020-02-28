Jennie Christensen, a fixture in public meetings, community events and in the hearts of many people in Cache Valley, died on Sunday night at 90 years old, leaving many locals to reflect on how she touched their lives.
Born and raised in the valley, Christensen dedicated her life to the community as a journalist, friend, mother and wife. With a love for writing and telling stories, Christensen started as a feature writer in 1960 at The Herald Journal, when she had three small children at home.
When her youngest started school in 1972, she went to work full-time for Cache Valley Media Group, where she stayed until retiring around six months before she died. As news director and radio host at KVNU, Christensen kept herself busy, getting to work at 4:30 a.m. every morning and making it to almost every public meeting in the evening.
“She was just a faucet of knowledge,” said Bobbie Coray, a friend of Christensen. “She went everywhere and she was interested in everything she heard. You could see it in her eyes.”
Through their 40-year friendship, sparked by the numerous times Coray was interviewed by Christensen, Coray said they went to many city council meetings, events and celebrations together.
“We have lost something special,” Coray said. “No one will take her place because no one will go to that many meetings and no one will be in that early in the morning.”
In her different roles in the community, Coray would find herself needing to research different topics and one of her first calls would be to Christensen to ask if she knew anything, which she most often would.
Her curious and open-minded nature drew many people to her, Coray said. The onslaught of Facebook comments following the announcement of her passing supports that idea. People shared memories of working with her and being interviewed by her, all the while describing her as a “legend,” “local gem,” and “one of a kind.”
Eric Frandsen, an account executive at Cache Valley Media Group, shared an office with Christensen for 17 years and remembers the fearlessness she had when making phone calls and tracking down stories.
"Whether it was a governor, congressman, mayor or regular citizen, she used the same level of care to get the story right," Frandsen said.
Frandsen said she had a dedication and demeanor that allowed her to make people feel comfortable and important.
“There were a lot of things that happened in the community that would not have happened if Jennie hadn't broadcast them,” Coray said. “Jennie let people know what was going on. She wasn’t an activist, she didn't make herself the center of the story, but she created a venue to highlight things that were good.”
For more than a quarter century, Christensen hosted Crosstalk, a daily call-in show focused on current issues. With interviews with state and local officials, authors, artists and business leaders, Christensen informed the public about the goings on around town. Her interviews extended beyond Cache Valley notables, reaching people such as President Harry Truman and First Lady Betty Ford.
Her lengthy and fulfilling career of nearly 60 years had its share of accolades and recognition. Along with numerous civic and community awards, Christensen was inducted into the Utah Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
"But she never inserted herself into the story," Frandsen said. "She was humble and shied away from the spotlight."
The local institution that was Christensen prompted lawmakers and city officials alike to use her as a sounding board, Coray said.
In fact, many people throughout the valley sought out her advice.
“She was always interested in what was going on in my life,” said Jessy Barrett. “She was open-minded, loving and always knew what to say.”
Barrett, a driver for Cache Cab, would pick Christensen up from her home promptly at 4:15 every morning for nearly two years, alternating occasionally with another driver.
“Of course, it was just a short car drive every morning but she made it count,” Barrett said. She said that working kept her young and encouraged me to do what I loved. The radio was her dream job and she showed it. I would always remember when she would give me a little extra money and tell me to grab a Coke.”
Her dedication to her community, her job and the stories she shared is evident in her efforts to work up until the very end. Her last story aired just over three months prior to her passing.
"We have a lot to do to catch up with Jennie," Frandsen said.
A viewing for Jennie Christensen will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, with funeral services beginning at noon at Nelson Funeral Home, located at 162 E. 400 North in Logan.