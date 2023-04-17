Utah Rep. Blake Moore visited Bridgeland Applied Technology College Wednesday for a public townhall meeting.
Before taking questions, he gave a short presentation to constituents and talked about the tough financial position the U.S. is currently in.
“Inflation is the thing that’s been the most detrimental to us in the last couple years,” he said. “I would say that’s just from coming out of COVID but also rampant spending proposals by democrats.”
The national mandatory budget, he explained, has grown to necessitate concerning amounts of regular spending.
“Mandatory budgets, they just go on autopilot,” he said. “You’re not forced to vote on these types of things, they just go into existence, and they grow over time.”
Over the past 50 years, he said, this growing budget has depleted the ability to pursue discretionary spending options.
Though he emphasized his support for many programs funded by the mandatory budget — such as social programs like Social Security and Medicare — he stated his hope to use his position on the Ways and Means Committee to cut back on national spending.
“I don’t have the slides on the solution yet, but I have had the most fulfillment in my entire career,” he said, “working on the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations and the potential appropriations bills that are going to be done and working in the budget.”
He hopes to find wasteful spending that can be reduced without affecting military programs or the recipients of national social welfare programs.
“I am not proposing cuts to anything across the board on anything related to Medicare or Social Security,” he said.
Having just begun his second congressional term in January, Moore said his ability to help stop wasteful spending will be the determining factor in whether he considers his time in congress to be successful.
Moore is looking forward to national debt-ceiling conversations that he said will take place this summer.
“We want to use that as an opportunity to say 'Hey, we want to stand firm, we want to be able to limit discretionary funding by X-percent,’” he said.
Moore also championed the Secure 2.0 act, a piece of legislation President Joe Biden signed into law in December.
“Secure 2.0 passed last congress with over 400 votes. It is the best, most productive way to address retirement for individuals going forward,” he said. “Companies are allowed to contribute to a 401k on behalf of an employee far earlier."
He explained that if an individual comes out of school with student debt and made payments against that rather than making contributions to a 401k, their employer can match their debt payment and contribute it to that individual’s 401k.
“Companies are very interested in doing that,” he said. “That is going to create — I don’t know — an average of maybe five years earlier they’re going to be able to save for retirement.”
During the meeting, he also said that if nothing is done to bolster Social Security, recipients will see a 25% cut to their benefits, meaning younger generations may have more secure retirement pursuing options like Secure 2.0.
A Dec. 25 Associated Press article further explained the legislation. While Secure 2.0 does allow individuals’ companies to build their retirement accounts while they pay off debt, the article states, it also contains a “provision that gradually increases the age for mandatory distributions from 72 to 75.”
