...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Logan River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
At 5.5 feet (1883 cfs), moderate flooding will impact the Birch
Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.4 feet (1656 cfs).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 5.4 feet (1656 cfs).
- Forecast...The river is forecast to fall below flood stage
late this evening, but remain elevated and oscillate near
flood stage through Thursday night.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Utah Rep. Blake Moore included a warning from the IRS to his weekly newsletter to his constituents on Friday.
“The IRS has asked my office to share with you important information regarding scams involving the Employee Retention Credit,” the notice stated. “There are advertised ERC schemes out there promising too-good-to-be-true tax savings and false eligibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.