In late 2020, eighth-grader Abran Soto walked into the Providence City Office to inquire about a skatepark.
Living on the south side of the valley, where access to recreation is limited, Abran and his friends wanted a skatepark close to home.
In late 2020, eighth-grader Abran Soto walked into the Providence City Office to inquire about a skatepark.
Living on the south side of the valley, where access to recreation is limited, Abran and his friends wanted a skatepark close to home.
“I was so impressed with my kid at the time,” said Amy Soto, Abran’s mother. “I was like, let’s follow up with this.”
In less than two days, Abran and Amy got nearly 500 signatures in favor of a new skatepark in Providence. People of all ages were interested in signing, according to Amy.
Now a 10th grader, Abran gets to see his idea come to fruition, as the Providence City Council approved a new skatepark as part of the Providence Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan. Construction for the park is estimated to begin in July 2023.
The skatepark will be constructed in the northern central part of Zollinger Park at 250 W. 100 North. According to Providence City Manager Ryan Snow, the city is now trying to garner enough funds to construct the park, with a goal to raise $600,000.
According to Snow, the city wants to model the new skatepark after the other skateparks in the valley in Hyrum and Smithfield.
“If we don’t raise the money, we’ll build a smaller, scaled-down park,” Snow said.
Since Abran was told his idea was a possibility, he and Amy have been involved in getting the park up and running. Currently, Amy has been working on finding an efficient way to gather donations for the skatepark.
One local business, Directive Boardshop, is accepting donations in store and on its website. Amy is currently looking for other businesses interested in fundraising for the project.
According to Amy, Providence Mayor Kathleen Alder proposed a “$2 campaign” where the city would invite students and youth to donate $2 toward the skatepark. Amy said it is important for youth to know they have a voice in their community.
“It’s an important thing for them to see how you get stuff done,” she said.
She said building this skatepark is important to her because it gives youth who don’t have access to other organized recreational activities the opportunity to be involved.
“You don’t see kids just playing baseball out on the diamond for fun very often,” she said. “If at all.”
According to her, a skatepark would accommodate all youth as a free activity everybody can participate in.
“It does not exclude anyone,” Amy said. “We had everyone from student body officers to jocks, baseball players, football players, to actual skaters, to the drama club signing the petition. Everybody will use this park.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.