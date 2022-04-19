Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen is facing multiple obstacles in the construction of the new Cache County animal impound.
On April 12, Jensen addressed the County Council and asked for $300,000 more for the construction of the impound after expressing concern over the rising prices of necessary materials, supply chain issues and unexpected costs. When the project was initially approved by the council in May, its budget was $3.2 million.
“Most of this money is something really that I forgot to even include in the bid,” Jensen said. “We got so wrapped up in what it was going to take to build the building, I didn’t think of what it was going to take to furnish the building.”
Other than needing funds for the necessary equipment for the impound, Jensen feels the project is following financial predictions.
“We’re in pretty good shape on the construction piece,” Jensen said. “We knew when we started this project there was going to be some overages given the current climate that we’re in right now.”
Still, other factors are making the project difficult to complete.
“We’ve already picked about the worst time in history to try to have a project,” Jensen said.
Jensen gave the current inability to purchase boilers as an example of supply issues affecting the construction of the impound. He said the electronic chips for the boilers they plan on using are made in China, but they require material produced in Ukraine — a country that is currently under Russian invasion.
“The whole project’s been that way,” Jensen said.
Throughout the process, Jensen has purchased materials when they’ve become available rather than when they were needed for the project. This has allowed him to get many of the project’s necessities even as supplies dwindle.
Though Jensen said the amount currently needed for the project is about $268,000, he asked the council for $300,000 in anticipation of unexpected costs.
“I hate coming to you guys and asking for money,” Jensen said. “I do everything I can do not to have to come back and do this outside of the budget process, but it’s taken this long to even get bids back on most of these products because the manufacturers can’t even tell us when they’re even going to have them available.”
“The building's gotta get finished,” Jensen said. “There’s the entire valley that’s now waiting to use that facility and occupy that facility and I don’t want to keep pushing them off because we’re ready to go except we can’t buy a boiler.”
The impound facility will allow a more centralized, unified method to animal control in Cache County, rather than having each individual city in the valley take their own approach. Still, some are concerned the project may not solve all of the issues it aims to fix. Stacey Frisk, the executive director of the Cache Humane Society which previously contracted with Logan to impound and care for stray animals, expressed concern about the project.
“As a taxpayer-funded project, we hope to see this facility provide fair and equitable services to all Cache County residents. Every county resident should receive prompt and professional help with any stray, lost, or abandoned dog or cat,” Frisk said. “While there has been some talk of limiting services based on the scope of paid contracts from municipalities, we will continue to advocate for equitable public access for all residents."
Jensen believes the impound, located on West Gateway Drive directly east of the Cache County Jail, will open in July, about two months after he originally predicted.