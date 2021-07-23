Construction to realign the intersection of Main Street and 700 North will begin on Monday.
The intersection is near Angie’s and Safelite AutoGlass and has been known for being confusing to motorists since West 700 North and East 700 North are not directly across from each other.
Paul Lindhardt, Logan’s public works director, said after construction the roads will line up and won’t be offset anymore.
He said the city has had the realignment in its transportation master plan for several years.
“The biggest thing is it definitely is a safety issue, and the alignment makes it a lot easier for motorists and pedestrians to know what each other is doing,” Lindhardt said.
700 North between Main Street and 50 West will be closed throughout the duration of the project.
“There will just be occasional interruptions to Main Street, but it’ll probably just be the outside southbound lane,” he said.
The realignment construction will move part of West 700 North onto the land where the A&W restaurant used to be so it lines up with East 700 North. Lindhardt said A&W’s closure was not related to the construction.
“I’ve seen a lot of comments on different pages where people are saying that’s why A&W went away, but that’s not the case,” he said. “A&W closed, and when they closed the store and put the property for sale we approached them. It was just very convenient.”
Lindhardt said he anticipates the construction will be done around Oct. 1.
According to the City of Logan Government Facebook page, all businesses will continue to stay open during the construction.
Many residents reacted positively to the news in the comments.
“Definitely a good change,” Chase Anderson wrote. “Should make this intersection much safer!”
“This is so great and much needed!” Andrew Lonero commented. “That intersection is a nightmare and needs to be brought into alignment and fixed!”