To the editor:
Paul Rogers invites our return to the sidetracked matter of plastic-bag dependency in our valley (his HJ letter June 5). In my view, Mr. Rogers, the driving force for sustained use of plastic bags is that of convenience. Plastic bag counter service offers the customer a quick and easy out.
Our family endorses Mr. Rogers’ personal practice of thriving without plastic-bag conveyance. The tabled initiative of Logan city leadership to remove the blight and waste associated with this excessive crutch appears indefinitely stalled in wait of broader public awakening, including a less politically entrenched county government.
Richard Watkins
Mendon