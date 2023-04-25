crumbl cookies
After being one of the several national cookie companies sued by Crumbl last spring, Dirty Dough took the steps to gain legal permission to file a countersuit in the United States District Court in the District of Utah earlier this month.

On April 6, the company’s legal representatives filed a motion to leave. If their motion is granted, the company would be able to move forward with a countersuit included in the motion.


