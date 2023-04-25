After being one of the several national cookie companies sued by Crumbl last spring, Dirty Dough took the steps to gain legal permission to file a countersuit in the United States District Court in the District of Utah earlier this month.
On April 6, the company’s legal representatives filed a motion to leave. If their motion is granted, the company would be able to move forward with a countersuit included in the motion.
Documents regarding the lawsuit were sent to The Herald Journal by a Dirty Dough representative.
The general allegations section of Dirty Dough’s counter claim outlines how — at the time of last year’s lawsuit — Crumbl had a national presence with hundreds of locations while Dirty Dough had only three.
The potential countersuit also specifies that neither party in the suit was the first or only business to sell cookies utilizing the various methods of delivery and marketing the two franchises use.
“Plaintiffs’ assertions and allegations that their Trade Dress and Marks are infringed in any way by Defendant are equally applicable to dozens of manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and companies,” the documents state. “Plaintiffs have filed similar lawsuits against some other cookie-based companies, including Crave Cookies, LLC.”
Though they are involved in a competitive market, the suit continues, Crumbl has an economic incentive “in standing out and preventing competition, including any company selling desserts within the vicinity of its franchises.”
In a claim for relief, Dirty Dough’s legal representatives are hoping to seek compensation for issues the lawsuit has caused for the company. This is stated as a desire for “an award for damages, including direct, compensatory, consequential, and punitive damages, in an amount to be proven at trial.”
If the motion for leave is granted, the countersuit will also seek compensation for the legal fees Dirty Dough has faced through this process.
