The traveling Cost of Freedom tribute, which includes a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial "wall" in Washington, D.C., is visiting Elk Ridge Park, 1100 E. 2500 North, in North Logan from Aug. 26 until Aug. 29.
The tribute is here in partnership with the Cache Valley Veterans Association. The replica is over 380 ft. long and contains the 58,253 names of U.S. soldiers killed in Vietnam. The tribute also honors soldiers killed in a number of other military engagements since World War II.
The tribute is also joined by the Michael J. Allred Ride for the Fallen, which will take place on Saturday. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast at 9 a.m. Volunteers will ride at 10:30 a.m. Entry fees and donations from the ride will benefit the Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, which serves veterans throughout Northern Utah, as well as parts of Nevada, Wyoming and Idaho.
Events for the tribute will run through the weekend.
Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m., there will be a Cost of Freedom tribute assembly. That evening, at 6 p.m. there will be an opening ceremony with Gold Star families and Operation Hero.
Friday, Aug. 27 will have a tribute to first responders at 10 a.m. alongside mental health awareness booths available throughout the day. At 6 p.m. a benefit concert with food and raffles will run to benefit the resource center.
Saturday, Aug. 28, volunteers will take part in the Michael J. Allred Ride for the Fallen.
Sunday, Aug. 29, there will be a non-denominational church service at the site at 10 a.m. followed by clean-up and tribute breakdown.