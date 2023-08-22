A number of eateries have recently closed in Cache Valley. Among them are Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Providence, The House of Pop in Smithfield, Black Bear Diner in Providence and Sweeto Burrito in Logan.
Jaycie Martini, Capriotti’s chief communications officer, said it was not an easy decision to close, though a number of reasons prompted it.
“After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to close Capriotti’s Providence and made it official on July 24, 2023,” Martini wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “This decision was not taken lightly, and it was driven by a combination of factors including economic challenges with cost of goods, labor shortages, and sales.”
She described the community as having “been shocked, but overall supportive of our decision. It’s difficult to watch our guests come to the store expecting to enjoy the Greatest Sandwich in America, but instead reading the sign on our door announcing our closure, then having to change their plans.”
Martini expressed “gratitude to our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and the local community for their unwavering support. It has been a privilege to serve our patrons and contribute to the culinary landscape in this area.”
Black Bear Diner in Providence also has shuttered its doors, though the company did not return requests for comment.
Sweeto Burrito, in Logan, recently closed.
The House of Pop shared on its Facebook page on July 31 news about its closure in Smithfield, noting increased costs as a factor.
“This is the message we never thought we would have to share,” the post reads. “HOP Smithfield is closing at our current location. To dispel any rumors, we will keep it simple: like everyone else, our costs have increased on just about everything.”
The post explained the location’s “rent increased 40%” this past January, and in June — under a new landowner — it increased substantially again.
“Obviously, we could not in good conscience continue doing business without passing these outrageous costs onto our loyal customers,” the post explained. “We simply did not feel good about that. We have decided to leave our current Smithfield location.”
The business’s last day open was July 29.
It also shared some good news: “As far as the future goes — we do have plans to reopen at a new, easier-to-access, safer location. We hope to make the announcement of our new location as soon as everything is finalized. We don’t plan on going far! Stay tuned!”
Pier 49 Pizza in Providence has temporarily closed. It recently reopened with a new general manager and, according to Martini — who also spoke on behalf of the San Franciso-style pizzeria— anticipates future successes.
“We made the decision to temporarily close the store so we could put all our energy into finding and training the new manager,” she wrote in an email to the paper, “ensuring our guests and patrons are cared for and being served truly the best Sourdough Pizza in Cache Valley.”
