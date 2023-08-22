closed restaurants

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is one of the food businesses that have closed in Cache Valley recently.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A number of eateries have recently closed in Cache Valley. Among them are Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Providence, The House of Pop in Smithfield, Black Bear Diner in Providence and Sweeto Burrito in Logan.

Jaycie Martini, Capriotti’s chief communications officer, said it was not an easy decision to close, though a number of reasons prompted it.


