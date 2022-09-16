The Cache County Council voted to continue with plans to contract law firm Lee Nielsen and Sage Forensic Accounting to conduct a forensic audit of the county during a council meeting on Tuesday.
“I will make a motion that we go ahead and approve the scope of the forensic audit as was presented in email,” Council Member Gina Worthen proposed.
Council Member David Erickson seconded the motion, which was quickly subjected to a vote.
Everyone in attendance voted in favor except Council Member Gordon Zilles. Though Council Member Karl Ward was not present, Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said Ward was opposed to the action and had ask her to share his position. Council Member Paul Borup was also absent.
In July, Ward was the only member of the council to vote against the initiation of the process to determine the scope of the audit.
At the time, Worthen told The Herald Journal the forensic audit would investigate things left unexplored by an earlier independent audit that took place in June. She said the council had noticed some “red flags.”
County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield expressed concern about the nature of the audit.
“Audits should never be weaponized for political gain,” he said in an article last July.
After Tuesday’s vote, Zilles said he wanted to further discuss the audit.
“There was a scope presented by email, but I would caution council against discussing this openly,” Worthen said. “It just needs to remain, at this point, confidential.”
Despite a Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA) request submitted by The Herald Journal, the details of the audit’s scope are still publicly unavailable as the county government determines whether the request must be fulfilled.
On Thursday, a Cache Valley Daily article stated the news group had filed a similar request that was still pending when the article was published.
During a meeting on April 12, council members discussed funding for the audit. Borup said he believed $40,000 would be more than sufficient to cover the expenses for a thorough council-ordered audit. During a May 10 budget opening, $40,000 was moved from coronavirus relief funds to the council’s professional and technical budget to pay for the service.