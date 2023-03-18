Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield appeared on KVNU’s For The People on Monday and reaffirmed a commitment he made in December to resign from his position.
He initially announced his resignation to the county council. Several council members were openly upset by his recent decision to begin working part-time though he had run for and been reelected to the position just a month before.
After initially asking for their support, he later returned to the meeting and addressed them again.
“Let’s look at 90 days as the target to make sure that the office is in good shape for transition,” he said. “I’d like to — as much as it’s a difficult thing — to say I think that’s the right direction.”
That 90-day mark was Monday.
On Thursday, Bradfield told The Herald Journal that while he is still planning to step down, he has not yet given “an official time frame or notice.”
“For now, I’m focused on completing all outstanding office projects,” he said.
He said those projects include making sure staff are fully trained, completing the transfer of all documents into the archive, finishing one more audit, finalizing the election center and creating a draft budget for the clerk who will follow him.
Though he’s decided to leave, he said dozens of individuals have asked him to stay, and he expressed his gratitude towards them.
“The future of Cache County is bright, and I will always be appreciative for those who shared kind words along the way,” he said in a prepared statement. “If we elect people who have proven track records for results and not just complaining or pointing out the flaws in others, the sky is the limit on what the future holds.”
Though there hasn’t been an official vacancy announced, he said on For The People that he is prepared to endorse Bryson Behm, his current chief deputy, as a candidate to fill the position when he leaves.
“Bryson is an outstanding chief deputy,” he told The Herald Journal. “If he is appointed, he will take Cache County to the next level for elections.”
Though most people are unaware, he added, Behm “designed every current precinct map in Cache County.”
“He’s just outstanding,” he said.
Behm also shared his gratitude towards Bradfield.
“Jess did a great job as Clerk/Auditor,” he said. “I hope he finds successes wherever he ends up.”
