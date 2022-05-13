A vote by the Cache County Council to amend prior meeting minutes on Tuesday sparked controversy between the council and the clerk/auditor’s office, bringing into question who is responsible for maintaining the final record of council meetings.
Most of the disagreements about the minutes center around a discussion that took place on April 12 after Council Member Paul Borup made a motion to transfer funding from the executive’s budget in a way that would provide the council with a full-time policy analyst. During the meeting, County Executive David Zook took issue with the motion.
“I can explain to you exactly what’s going on here if you — if any of you — have questions about what’s happening,” Zook said to the council. “This is a personal attack against me and my office, and my staff.”
“Madame Chair, I ask decorum,” Council Member Gina Worthen said to Council Chair Barbara Tidwell after Zook’s statement. “That’s a personal attack on us, and it’s not acceptable, and it’s a point of order.”
Borup then spoke to Zook, saying, “I resent that. It’s not a personal attack.”
The original meeting minutes kept by the clerk’s office share the reactions of the involved parties:
“County Executive David Zook expressed frustration at the motion and characterized it as detrimental to his staff. Councilmembers Paul Borup and Gina Worthen took offense. Council Chair Barbara Tidwell interjected and brought to Council back to order. Councilmember Paul Borup again summarized the motion and Councilmember Gina Worthen spoke in favor of her second for the motion. County Executive spoke in favor of a policy analyst for the Council, but not with funds from the Executive budget currently being used to pay members of the Executive’s staff.”
The amended minutes, edited by Worthen, exclude reactions from members during the conversation, but include timestamps for the publicly available video of the meeting:
“County Executive David Zook commented on the motion. 1:36:00 Councilmember Gina Worthen made a Point of Order for decorum. 1:36:12 Councilmember Paul Borup responded to Executive Zook’s comment. 1:36:18 Chair Barbara Tidwell addressed the Council and Executive. Councilmember Paul Borup again summarized the motion and Councilmember Gina Worthen spoke in favor of her second for the motion. Borup said the County has grown and that the part-time Council needs support staff. He said now that the Executive’s Office has five support staff, it was an appropriate budget adjustment to move an employee in the Executive Office whose time was split between Council, Executive and Airport Authority to the position of staff for Council and Airport. Worthen said it made sense to move an employee already familiar with County procedure and people to work for the Council. County Executive spoke in favor of a policy analyst for the Council, but not with funds from the Executive budget currently being used to pay members of the Executive’s staff.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to approve Worthen’s version of the minutes.
“As the clerk, I actually don’t even know what the edits are,” Bradfield said in the meeting. Worthen said she would send him the edits.
“It was sent to each council member,” Worthen said. “I felt that that was appropriate for what I intended to do.”
In an April 26 council meeting, Worthen expressed concerns over inaccuracies and confusion in the minutes drafted by Bradfield’s office. An email chain between Bradfield and the council provides context to the situation:
“We have looked over the minutes and request clarification regarding council’s concern for ‘inaccuracies, confusion, and a missing motion.’ We have made some slight adjustments to the draft, but could not find any substantial changes,” Bradfield wrote. “For larger edits that would change the character of a section, please email requested changes directly to me. If we disagree, council retains the right to amend changes in the public meeting.”
Worthen responded that she had not asked for the clerk’s assistance in editing the minutes.
“I did not make a request for the clerks office to make any changes to the minutes,” Worthen wrote. She went on to reference Utah code section 52-4-203, which specifies how much control council members have over the minutes of their meetings. “The minutes belong to the council. The authority to change them belongs to the council. The clerk must put in the minutes what a council member requests and what the council approves/directs.”
Bradfield said he was concerned such a method reduces the efficacy of his office.
“My goal is to create a more efficient government, to reduce the amount of bureaucratic roadblocks that are in the way to getting things approved, and getting things finalized,” Bradfield said. “Today, it’s about minutes. Tomorrow, it could be about something else, and my hope moving forward is that we can all just come together, put all of the politics aside, and approach every problem with the criteria of ‘Does it serve the public?’”
According to Worthen, council members editing minutes should not be a controversial process.
“It is the right and responsibility of members of a body like the council to make corrections to the minutes — those minutes belong to that body,” Worthen said. “The minutes were incorrect. Minutes are supposed to be neutral. They’re supposed to be a record of what was said and what action was taken.”
Worthen said she believed the minutes produced by the clerk’s office were opinionated.
“It characterized the county executive as being frustrated, and it characterized myself and council member Paul Borup as being offended. Those are opinions, and it could have easily been switched the other way,” Worthen said. “No opinion should be in the minutes, and the reason for that is because everybody has a different opinion.”
For Worthen, the timestamps included in her version of the minutes allow people to form their own thoughts on what took place.
“When I made the corrections, what I did to that particular part that had the opinion, I put the timestamp for when those comments were made by the executive, by myself, by Paul Borup and the comments made by Chair Tidwell so that what becomes the actual record is the actual video,” Worthen said. “The person who is looking at the minutes, or wanting to know what the record of that meeting was, can draw their own conclusion. That seemed fair and accurate to me. I’m not changing reality in any way.”
Cache County Attorney John Luthy said two Utah codes pertain to this issue: 52-4-203, which says legislative bodies can edit their minutes; and 17-20-1.7, which dictates recording the proceedings of a legislative body to be one of the clerk’s duties.
Luthy also said state code allows online links to recordings of meetings to operate as minutes.
“I believe that our clerk and our counsel have agreed that that’s the approach that Cache County will be taking,” Luthy said. “Just to note the different items from the meeting in brief and then include a link to the part of the recording that has the exact recording of what happened.”