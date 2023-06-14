hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

An ordinance updating the requirements for the county auditor’s monthly examination of county finances was passed in Tuesday evening’s Cache County Council meeting.

Present members and staff included Chair David Erickson, Councilmember Barbara Tidwell, Councilmember Kathryn Beus, Councilmember Sandi Goodlander, Councilmember Mark Hurd, Councilmember Nolan Gunnell, County Executive David Zook, Micah Safsten and Taylor Sorensen.

Micah Safsten, Cache County Council policy analyst, presented the amendment.

Current county code requires the county auditor to conduct a monthly review of books and accounts of all county officers, departments, agencies and other authorities “in which the county is a constituent member.”

The ordinance adds expense reports to the required materials in monthly review and requires the auditor to submit the review of the expense reports to the county council. The review certifies compliance of the expense reports or reports conflicting expenses.

“The idea is to provide some checks and balances and increase the communication between the county auditor and the county council,” Safsten said.

The county council currently receives expense reports from the financial office. The amendment now requires expense reports to come from the auditor's office with a certification of compliance.

“It's a level of review right there that has not occurred that we need to have occurred, which is the number one duty of the auditor of Cache County,” Erickson said.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.