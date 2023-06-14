...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cache
and northeastern Box Elder Counties through 300 PM MDT...
At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Plymouth, or 13 miles north of Tremonton, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cache, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Benson, Newton, Cornish and
Washakie.
This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 391 and 400.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Newton Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
An ordinance updating the requirements for the county auditor’s monthly examination of county finances was passed in Tuesday evening’s Cache County Council meeting.
Present members and staff included Chair David Erickson, Councilmember Barbara Tidwell, Councilmember Kathryn Beus, Councilmember Sandi Goodlander, Councilmember Mark Hurd, Councilmember Nolan Gunnell, County Executive David Zook, Micah Safsten and Taylor Sorensen.
Micah Safsten, Cache County Council policy analyst, presented the amendment.
Current county code requires the county auditor to conduct a monthly review of books and accounts of all county officers, departments, agencies and other authorities “in which the county is a constituent member.”
The ordinance adds expense reports to the required materials in monthly review and requires the auditor to submit the review of the expense reports to the county council. The review certifies compliance of the expense reports or reports conflicting expenses.
“The idea is to provide some checks and balances and increase the communication between the county auditor and the county council,” Safsten said.
The county council currently receives expense reports from the financial office. The amendment now requires expense reports to come from the auditor's office with a certification of compliance.
“It's a level of review right there that has not occurred that we need to have occurred, which is the number one duty of the auditor of Cache County,” Erickson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.