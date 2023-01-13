During the opening of the first Cache County Council meeting of 2023, Council Member Karl Ward expressed his hope that the council would move past the turbulence of the past year.
He referenced the 1970 film “Scrooge,” a musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
He and his wife first saw the film on their honeymoon. To the laughter of other council members, he added it had been in color.
“After Scrooge has gone through all of his machinations with the ghosts and he changes his ways, he sings a little song,” Ward said. “I’d just like to paraphrase what he says here because I think it adds to what we’re trying to accomplish this new year.”
Ward went on to quote the tune's lyrics, though not in the specific order they were sung in the film.
“I’ll begin again, throw away the past, and the future that I will build will be something that will last. I will start anew, I will make amends, and I’ll make quite certain that the story ends on a note of hope, on a strong amen, when I was able to begin again.”
Later in the meeting, Cache County Executive David Zook said his “number one goal this year is to have a great collaborative working relationship with the council.”
He said this includes “teamwork, cooperation, communication and collaboration.”
“I look forward to working with all of you toward that end,” he said.
Council Chair David Erickson spoke with The Herald Journal about the hopes Ward expressed.
“A strong willingness to move forward and work together is evident on the council’s part,” he said. “A high expectation of honesty from the executive must be proven so long-lasting trust can be built.”
